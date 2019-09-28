Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Qs Investors Has Increased Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position

Qs Investors Llc increased Freshpet Inc (FRPT) stake by 40.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 9,575 shares as Freshpet Inc (FRPT)’s stock rose 3.06%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 33,150 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 23,575 last quarter. Freshpet Inc now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 326,056 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Qs Investors Llc decreased Livanova Plc stake by 13,809 shares to 15,280 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 5,273 shares and now owns 86,670 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Freshpet (FRPT) Announces Olu Beck to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freshpet: Interesting Product, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “ProShares Pet Care ETF Still Looks Powerful – ETF Trends” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Freshpet’s (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lovely 349% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 5,189 shares. Northern has 429,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 71,200 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 25,000 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ameriprise reported 594,798 shares stake. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Eam Invsts Ltd Com invested in 0.78% or 69,684 shares. 20,091 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 797,333 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 44,700 shares. North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Coatue Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).