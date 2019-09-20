Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Share Value Rose While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $446,400; Deutsche Bank Ag Raised Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding by $2.24 Million; Share Price Declined

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The institutional investor held 748,269 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, down from 785,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 110,360 shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 04/04/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan’s Tariff on U.S. Frozen Beef Reverts as Safeguard Resets – April 4, 2018; 06/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS WILL TAKE NEW COMPREHENSIVE MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD INTERESTS; 20/03/2018 – Synzi Partners with ClearDATA to Safeguard its Virtual Care Platform and Ensure Regulatory Compliance; 24/04/2018 – NY Assembly: Assembly Passes Earth Day Legislative Package to Safeguard the Environment and Public Health; 30/03/2018 – ACTION for Trade Encourages U.S. Trade Representative to Safeguard IP in NAFTA Deal; 03/04/2018 – 8 in 10 Americans Are Concerned about the Ability of Businesses to Safeguard Their Financial and Personal Information: AICPA Survey; 26/03/2018 – SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS IMF RECOMMENDS EXAMINING WAYS OF ADAPTING THE DEBT BRAKE RULE, AS A SAFEGUARD FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE ECONOMIC HEADWINDS; 27/03/2018 – BANCA AGRICOLA POPOLARE Dl RAGUSA SAYS SUBMITTED OFFER TO BUY BANCA SVILUPPO ECONOMICO CURRENTLY UNDER SPECIAL ADMINISTRATION TO SAFEGUARD DEPOSITORS AND ORDERLY SOLVE CRISIS; 09/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL CONTINUE TO SAFEGUARD THE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 23/03/2018 – BRITAIN CALLS ON ISRAEL TO IMPROVE TREATMENT OF PALESTINIAN CHILDREN IN ISRAELI MILITARY DETENTION, SAYS IT MUST DO MORE TO SAFEGUARD VULNERABLE PEOPLE IN ITS CARE

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 18303.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 248,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 250,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 1,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 226,728 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prescott Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.63% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 99,541 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,294 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 789 shares. Prentiss Smith And holds 213,050 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 72,100 shares. Northern Trust has 399,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance holds 0% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.03% or 370,248 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,911 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Lc reported 0.03% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0% or 465,110 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 0.05% or 174,100 shares. 184,918 were reported by Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Co. Envestnet Asset Management has 12,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 24,656 shares to 21,699 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 50,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,076 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Analysts await Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 135.90% or $2.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold SFE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.46% less from 13.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 248,057 are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 1.00 million shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Ltd invested in 106,123 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 27,000 shares. Kistler reported 315 shares stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5,486 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 516,582 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,750 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 1.29 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 77,898 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability. Punch Associate Mgmt holds 201,576 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Mycio Wealth Partners Lc owns 40,773 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset has 0.29% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 49,319 shares to 699,675 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 165,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C.