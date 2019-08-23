Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.01 Million; Provident Investment Management Upped Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $2.62 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 74,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 638,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, up from 563,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 520,017 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 100,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 779,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 879,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 74,852 shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 22/03/2018 – ENVOY SAYS CHINA HAS BEEN PREPARING OPTIONS TO RESPOND TO U.S. SAFEGUARD TARIFFS ON SOLAR PRODUCTS, WILL COOPERATE CLOSELY WITH OTHER WTO MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 – MALMSTROM: EU TO MAKE USE OF WTO SAFEGUARD TOOLS; 09/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL CONTINUE TO SAFEGUARD THE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 06/03/2018 Brainard: Wants to ‘Safeguard Those Very Important Gains That Have Been Made’ and Which Have Led to Stronger Banking System; 03/04/2018 – 8 in 10 Americans Are Concerned about the Ability of Businesses to Safeguard Their Financial and Personal Information: AICPA; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – CO’S CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JEFFREY MCGROARTY, WILL DEPART EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – EUROPEAN UNION AND UNITED STATES FAIL TO AGREE ON COMPENSATION FOR U.S. SOLAR SAFEGUARD TARIFFS, AGREE TO MONITOR IMPACT ON TRADE FLOWS AND KEEP TALKING – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION FILING; 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Issues Statement on Revised Set of Remedies to Safeguard Independence of Sky News; 09/03/2018 – EU Will Target US Products, Safeguard European Steel Industry -Katainen; 04/04/2018 – AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions Acquires Professional Management Inc

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 459,308 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 82,901 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital stated it has 7,824 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Axa holds 0.02% or 180,378 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,381 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 461,771 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated reported 20,045 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Swiss Bankshares reported 95,200 shares. Victory Capital reported 5,526 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 462,300 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.09% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 16,567 shares.

