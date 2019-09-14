Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.