Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.73 N/A 1.75 5.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 17.3% respectively. About 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.