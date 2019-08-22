Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)

As Asset Management companies, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.75 N/A 0.88 14.09

In table 1 we can see Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. was more bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.