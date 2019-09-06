Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) Reaches $12.25 After 4.00% Up Move; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Sentiment Is 1.58

The stock of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 297,621 shares traded or 332.07% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 16/04/2018 – CHINA STATE COUNCILLOR WANG Yl SAYS CHINA AND JAPAN SHOULD JOINTLY OPPOSE TRADE PROTECTIONISM, SAFEGUARD MULTILATERAL TRADE SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – Yakira Capital Management Sends Letter to Board of Safeguard Scientifics; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 14/03/2018 – INDIA PANEL MAY GIVE VIEW ON SOLAR SAFEGUARD DUTY NEXT WK:SINGH; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-ON MAY 11, CO, SOME UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT AND LIEN REAFFIRMATION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Sees FY Rev $475M-$500M; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – ZARRILLI WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS A NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE UNTIL SEPT30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – COST-REDUCTION INITIATIVES INTENDED TO BETTER ALIGN COST STRUCTURE WITH STRATEGY TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS; 08/03/2018 – CHINA TO TAKE `STRONG’ MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD ITS OWN INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS REPORTS PACT WITH SIERRA CAPITALThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $253.00M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $12.74 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SFE worth $10.12M more.

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 293 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 185 sold and decreased their stakes in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. The active investment managers in our database now have: 145.71 million shares, up from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 148 Increased: 201 New Position: 92.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $253.00 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 3.45 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

More notable recent Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Safeguard Scientifics Announces Second quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NovaSom seeks sale after filing for bankruptcy – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Orasure Technologies Appoints James a. Datin to Its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Safeguard Scientifics’ Partner Company Transactis Acquired by Mastercard – PRNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Safeguard Scientifics expands its board after facing activist investors, again – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 13.59 million shares or 2.75% less from 13.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Gp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.73% or 779,140 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 24,485 shares. 1.03M are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 30,134 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Group has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,349 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Cordasco Network accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 83 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com holds 0% or 106,123 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Cubic Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 202,299 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc.

Analysts await Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 135.90% or $2.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.21% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 1.03 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $22.12 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.29 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

Highline Capital Management L.P. holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for 1.06 million shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owns 35,000 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 4.52% invested in the company for 167,700 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 4.06% in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 223,393 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Taking Big Steps To Reduce Virgin Plastic Waste – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $893.02 million for 6.19 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.