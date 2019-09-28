Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) Forms $11.60 Double Top; Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 9.02% above currents $96.08 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Deutsche Bank maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Monday, June 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $10700 target. Bank of America maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Nomura. See Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Hold Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) formed double top with $12.64 target or 9.00% above today’s $11.60 share price. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) has $239.57M valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 50,970 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 24/04/2018 – NY Assembly: Assembly Passes Earth Day Legislative Package to Safeguard the Environment and Public Health; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS – PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF INDEBTEDNESS AVAILABLE TO BE BORROWED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM $75 MLN TO $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – EU Will Target US Products, Safeguard European Steel Industry -Katainen; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Dan Newhous: Newhouse Secures Support from Energy Secretary Perry to Work Together to Safeguard Snake River Dams; 18/05/2018 – CGG: APPEALS COURT OF PARIS UPHOLDS CGG SAFEGUARD PLAN APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Pres, CEO Stephen Zarrilli to Retire; 29/05/2018 – New Bomgar Remote Support Includes Password Vault to Safeguard Privileged Credentials; 12/03/2018 – Yakira Capital Management Sends Letter to Board of Safeguard Scientifics; 22/05/2018 – Agilesphere Calls for UK to Safeguard Its Position as Top Destination for Tech; 23/03/2018 – TSIPRAS SAYS GREECE WILL SAFEGUARD ITS SOVEREIGNITY, BORDERS

Analysts await Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 135.90% or $2.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 193,120 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 23.69 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.