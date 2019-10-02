Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) Forms $11.13 Double Top; Textainer Group Holdings Limitedhares (TGH) Sellers Decreased By 0.88% Their Shorts

Textainer Group Holdings Limitedhares (NYSE:TGH) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. TGH’s SI was 867,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 874,800 shares previously. With 126,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Textainer Group Holdings Limitedhares (NYSE:TGH)’s short sellers to cover TGH’s short positions. The SI to Textainer Group Holdings Limitedhares’s float is 4.07%. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 276,178 shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EBITDA $105.3M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) formed double top with $11.46 target or 3.00% above today’s $11.13 share price. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) has $229.87M valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 70,677 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics’ CEO To Retire, CFO To ‘depart’ The Company — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – TSIPRAS SAYS GREECE WILL SAFEGUARD ITS SOVEREIGNITY, BORDERS; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC- STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING REVISED REMEDIES TO SAFEGUARD INDEPENDENCE OF SKY; 15/05/2018 – Consumers Vow to Punish Businesses that Fail to Safeguard Their Data and Reward Those that Put Data Protection First; 27/03/2018 – BANCA AGRICOLA POPOLARE Dl RAGUSA SAYS SUBMITTED OFFER TO BUY BANCA SVILUPPO ECONOMICO CURRENTLY UNDER SPECIAL ADMINISTRATION TO SAFEGUARD DEPOSITORS AND ORDERLY SOLVE CRISIS; 26/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Sees FY Rev $475M-$500M; 25/04/2018 – CHINA CENTRAL BANK: WILL EFFECTIVELY CRACK DOWN DOWN ON MONEY-LAUNDERING AND RELATED CRIMES TO SAFEGUARD NATIONAL SECURITY, SOCIAL STABILITY; 13/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: G20 Financial Heads to Urge Crypto-Asset Monitoring to Safeguard Financial Stability; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Names Brian Sisko President and CEO

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. The company has market cap of $511.12 million. It operates through three divisions: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The firm owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.46% less from 13.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 28,324 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd owns 40,773 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 11,062 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 1.22M shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc stated it has 35,000 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 103,463 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 5,354 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 354,533 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 10,990 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).