Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.35 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 84.68%. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has stronger performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.