Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.06 N/A 1.71 12.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 24.74% respectively. About 0.9% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has stronger performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.