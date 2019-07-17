Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Contrasting side by side

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00

Table 1 highlights Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.