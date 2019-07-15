Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Comparing side by side

Since Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.63 21.17

Demonstrates Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 7 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.