Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Contrasting side by side

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.60 N/A 2.28 4.22

In table 1 we can see Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hennessy Advisors Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 17.5%. 0.9% are Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Safeguard Scientifics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.