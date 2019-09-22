Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD GEORGETOWN ORD (HENGF) Sellers Increased By 290% Their Shorts

HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD GEORGETOWN ORD (OTCMKTS:HENGF) had an increase of 290% in short interest. HENGF’s SI was 3,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 290% from 1,000 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 0 days are for HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD GEORGETOWN ORD (OTCMKTS:HENGF)’s short sellers to cover HENGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report $-0.56 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $2.12 EPS change or 135.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. After having $1.75 EPS previously, Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.’s analysts see -132.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 110,200 shares traded or 43.72% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 12/04/2018 – XI URGES CHINA’S NAVY TO SAFEGUARD NATIONAL INTERESTS: RADIO; 23/05/2018 – IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER SAYS EUROPEAN BANKS SHOULD SAFEGUARD TRADE WITH TEHRAN – OFFICIAL WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Management Changes to Align Organization and Cost Structure with New Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Dan Newhous: Newhouse Secures Support from Energy Secretary Perry to Work Together to Safeguard Snake River Dams; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics: Appointed Two New Independent Directors, Russell D. Glass and Ira M. Lubert, to the Safeguard Bd; 20/03/2018 – Synzi Partners with ClearDATA to Safeguard its Virtual Care Platform and Ensure Regulatory Compliance; 29/05/2018 – New Bomgar Remote Support Includes Password Vault to Safeguard Privileged Credentials; 19/03/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS – PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF INDEBTEDNESS AVAILABLE TO BE BORROWED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM $75 MLN TO $100 MLN

More news for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “Berwyn biopharma firm files for IPO – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “Safeguard Scientifics’ Partner Company Transactis Acquired by Mastercard – PRNewswire” and published on May 17, 2019 is yet another important article.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $255.06 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 3.48 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

Another recent and important Hengdeli Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HENGF) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form 10-K Avant Diagnostics, Inc For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” on March 01, 2019.

Hengdeli Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail sale of watches. The company has market cap of $158.36 million. The firm is also involved in watch accessories manufacturing activities, including furniture and items used for watch sales; and provide watch packaging products, commercial space design, production, and decoration services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it provides repair and maintenance services for watches.