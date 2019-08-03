Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.29 N/A -8.92 0.00 Workday Inc. 198 14.61 N/A -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares and 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Workday Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance while Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.