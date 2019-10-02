Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

As Application Software businesses, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 1 0.00 1.53M -8.92 0.00 Intuit Inc. 274 2.47 250.79M 6.25 44.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Safe-T Group Ltd and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 174,937,114.11% 0% 0% Intuit Inc. 91,485,791.41% 53% 29.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Safe-T Group Ltd and Intuit Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Intuit Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $292.63 average target price and a 10.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safe-T Group Ltd and Intuit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.77% and 91.2%. Safe-T Group Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Intuit Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 10 of the 12 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.