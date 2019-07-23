Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.61 N/A -14.00 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 58 3.18 N/A 0.07 755.76

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares and 92.9% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.2% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61% Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Commvault Systems Inc.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.