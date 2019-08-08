Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Both Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.99 N/A -8.92 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 212 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Safe-T Group Ltd and China Index Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Safe-T Group Ltd and China Index Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safe-T Group Ltd and China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.77% and 0% respectively. 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than China Index Holdings Limited.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 3 of the 4 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.