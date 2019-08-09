Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Touches $1.07 Low on Aug, 9; Providence Service (PRSC) Sentiment Is 1.12

Providence Service Corp (PRSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 66 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 59 reduced and sold holdings in Providence Service Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 12.69 million shares, up from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Providence Service Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 43 New Position: 23.

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $698.38 million. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Workforce Development Services (WD Services) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 29.47% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation for 1.22 million shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 468,813 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 316,187 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 123,860 shares.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 19,012 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) has declined 20.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corp Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Net $5.43M; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – BILL SEVERANCE WILL MOVE FROM HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO INTERIM CFO; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – AS PART OF CONSOLIDATION PROCESS, COMPANY’S CURRENT STAMFORD, CT HEADQUARTERS AND TUCSON, AZ SATELLITE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services