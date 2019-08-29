Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Touches $1.00 Low on Aug, 29; Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted By $480,804 Its Waste Management (WM) Holding

The stock of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) reached all time low today, Aug, 29 and still has $0.91 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.00 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.84 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.91 PT is reached, the company will be worth $255,960 less. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.0239 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9961. About 3.68M shares traded or 3079.69% up from the average. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Waste Management Inc. (WM) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 4,668 shares as Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 374,715 shares with $38.94 million value, up from 370,047 last quarter. Waste Management Inc. now has $50.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.29. About 956,144 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.84 million. The firm offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 80,396 shares to 2.37 million valued at $246.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Holdings Inc stake by 1,040 shares and now owns 3,956 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) was reduced too.

