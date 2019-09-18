Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Reaches $0.78 52 Week Low; Great Southern Bancorp Has 1.12 Sentiment

The stock of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.71 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.78 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.16 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $0.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $194,490 less. It closed at $0.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.82, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 48 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 43 reduced and sold their stakes in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.25 million shares, up from 6.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Great Southern Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 33 Increased: 35 New Position: 13.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $840.82 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for 145,579 shares. Hm Capital Management Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 33,300 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,743 shares.

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.91 million for 12.43 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 25,588 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has risen 3.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500.

