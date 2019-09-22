Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Reaches $0.72 Low on Sep, 22; Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.08, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 12 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 7 reduced and sold stock positions in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.29 million shares, up from 1.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

It closed at $16 lastly. It is down 43.85% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation for 35,591 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 97,692 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 9,180 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,500 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $44.00 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 86.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.