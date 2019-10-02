Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Reaches $0.56 Low on Oct, 2; Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 101 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 80 sold and trimmed stock positions in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 45.88 million shares, up from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Selective Insurance Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 64 New Position: 37.

The stock of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $0.54 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.56 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.55 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.54 PT is reached, the company will be worth $46,620 less. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.561. About 99,432 shares traded. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $66.50 million for 16.53 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 45,532 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) has risen 27.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for 533,373 shares. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 200,000 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 2.15% invested in the company for 387,656 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has invested 1.86% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 187,836 shares.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 18.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

