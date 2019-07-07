Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Contrasting side by side

Since Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 3.33 N/A -14.00 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Safe-T Group Ltd and Sphere 3D Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Safe-T Group Ltd and Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.77% and 12.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has weaker performance than Safe-T Group Ltd

Summary

Sphere 3D Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.