Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) Comparison side by side

Since Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.29 N/A -8.92 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 17 3.74 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Safe-T Group Ltd and Pivotal Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Analyst Ratings

Safe-T Group Ltd and Pivotal Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Pivotal Software Inc. has an average target price of $22.6, with potential upside of 138.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Safe-T Group Ltd and Pivotal Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.77% and 79.8%. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd was more bearish than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 6 of the 8 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.