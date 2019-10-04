Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Comparison side by side

Both Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 1 0.00 1.53M -8.92 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 15 21.12 29.89M -0.17 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 184,404,001.45% 0% 0% OneSpan Inc. 205,570,839.06% 1.5% 1.1%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

OneSpan Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average target price and a 34.58% potential upside.

Safe-T Group Ltd and OneSpan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.77% and 68%. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance while OneSpan Inc. has 12.9% stronger performance.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.