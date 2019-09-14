Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparison side by side

Both Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.39 N/A -8.92 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 561.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Safe-T Group Ltd and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safe-T Group Ltd and My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.77% and 0% respectively. Safe-T Group Ltd’s share held by insiders are 4.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than My Size Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors My Size Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.