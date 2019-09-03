Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Safe-T Group Ltd and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Safe-T Group Ltd and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Safe-T Group Ltd and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Safe-T Group Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Safe-T Group Ltd’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Safe-T Group Ltd’s rivals beat Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.