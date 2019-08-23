Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 0.98 N/A 0.16 13.10 Costamare Inc. 5 1.56 N/A 0.26 23.37

Table 1 demonstrates Safe Bulkers Inc. and Costamare Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Costamare Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Safe Bulkers Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Safe Bulkers Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Safe Bulkers Inc. and Costamare Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Costamare Inc. has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Safe Bulkers Inc. and Costamare Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Costamare Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 20.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Safe Bulkers Inc. and Costamare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 25.6%. 67.9% are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.9% are Costamare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04% Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36%

For the past year Safe Bulkers Inc. was less bullish than Costamare Inc.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Safe Bulkers Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.