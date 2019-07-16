Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) At $2.05 Forms Bottom; I.D. Systems (IDSY) Sellers Decreased By 14.39% Their Shorts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) formed multiple bottom with $1.99 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.05 share price. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) has $207.57M valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 312,872 shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 49.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) had a decrease of 14.39% in short interest. IDSY’s SI was 57,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.39% from 66,700 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 4 days are for I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s short sellers to cover IDSY’s short positions. The SI to I.D. Systems Inc’s float is 0.56%. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 24,351 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers has $3.5 highest and $1.25 lowest target. $2.38’s average target is 16.10% above currents $2.05 stock price. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup maintained Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. SB’s profit will be $3.04M for 17.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Safe Bulkers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold I.D. Systems, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Inc holds 45,508 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 54,400 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 112,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 399 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 149,488 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 16,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated owns 400,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Awm Invest Incorporated holds 200,000 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 17,315 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 2,216 shares.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $108.92 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.