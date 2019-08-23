Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) At $1.91 Forms Bottom; 5 Analysts Covering International Business Machines (IBM)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) formed multiple bottom with $1.83 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.91 share price. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) has $193.39M valuation. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 233,307 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.05% above currents $134.32 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. See International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.99 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.