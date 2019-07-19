Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Contrasting side by side

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.03 N/A 0.16 10.44 Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.45 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safe Bulkers Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited. Ship Finance International Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ship Finance International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Safe Bulkers Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 1.6% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ship Finance International Limited is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Safe Bulkers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s upside potential is 17.82% at a $2.38 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Ship Finance International Limited’s consensus target price is $13.33, while its potential upside is 4.47%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Safe Bulkers Inc. seems more appealing than Ship Finance International Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.3% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.1% of Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors. 67.9% are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.6% 7.05% 4.37% -29.54% -49.39% -6.18% Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89%

For the past year Safe Bulkers Inc. had bearish trend while Ship Finance International Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ship Finance International Limited beats Safe Bulkers Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.