Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Contrasting side by side

Both Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.04 N/A 0.16 10.44 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.47 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safe Bulkers Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 1.6% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Safe Bulkers Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s upside potential is 17.24% at a $2.38 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.3% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.6% 7.05% 4.37% -29.54% -49.39% -6.18% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04%

For the past year Safe Bulkers Inc. had bearish trend while Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.