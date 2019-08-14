Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 0.86 N/A 0.16 13.10 Euronav NV 9 2.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Safe Bulkers Inc. and Euronav NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Euronav NV 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Safe Bulkers Inc. is $2.38, with potential upside of 40.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors. About 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Safe Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Euronav NV.

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc. beats Euronav NV on 6 of the 9 factors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.