SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -151.24 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 26 0.97 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SAExploration Holdings Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -649.6% -95.4% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.68 beta means SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 168.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival National Oilwell Varco Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. National Oilwell Varco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 48.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SAExploration Holdings Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.5% and 97.3%. 8.6% are SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. 6.23% -10.5% -5.79% -26.94% -88.6% 91.44% National Oilwell Varco Inc. -0.44% -10.24% -16.27% -29.92% -39.82% -3.85%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 91.44% stronger performance while National Oilwell Varco Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.