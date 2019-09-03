SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -80.14 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.15 N/A -3.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Volatility & Risk

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s 2.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 175.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SAExploration Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.33, with potential upside of 207.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares and 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares. 7.5% are SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.