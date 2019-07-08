SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -151.24 0.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 3 0.17 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights SAExploration Holdings Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -649.6% -95.4% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -14.9%

Risk & Volatility

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s 2.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 168.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SAExploration Holdings Inc. Its rival CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SAExploration Holdings Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.5% and 76.1%. Insiders held 8.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. 6.23% -10.5% -5.79% -26.94% -88.6% 91.44% CARBO Ceramics Inc. -19.75% -40.37% -51.73% -60.53% -81.5% -43.97%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 91.44% stronger performance while CARBO Ceramics Inc. has -43.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CARBO Ceramics Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.