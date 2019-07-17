SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) Trades at $3.44 After Triangle; SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (SNPTF) Sellers Increased By 41.79% Their Shorts

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) formed triangle with $3.71 target or 8.00% above today’s $3.44 share price. SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) has $14.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.0636 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4364. About 14,676 shares traded. SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) has declined 88.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SAEX News: 15/05/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SAE’S BACKLOG WAS $35.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Correct: SAExploration Holdings 4Q Loss $15.9M; 15/05/2018 – SAExploration Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr $3.79; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, SAE’S BACKLOG WAS $49.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS – SAE CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE ALL OF PROJECTS IN BACKLOG ON MARCH 31, 2018 DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES DECREASED 80.9% TO $4.8 MLN FROM $25.4 MLN; 15/03/2018 SAExploration Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $1.69; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Buys Into SAExploration Holdings; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CORPORATION FOR QUARTER WAS $1.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – DJ SAExploration Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAEX)

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) had an increase of 41.79% in short interest. SNPTF’s SI was 3.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 41.79% from 2.74 million shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 278 days are for SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s short sellers to cover SNPTF’s short positions. It closed at $11.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sunny Optical Technology Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, designs, makes, and sells optical and optical-related products, and scientific instruments. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments. It has a 27.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include optical components, such as glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, and other various lens sets; and optoelectronic products, including handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras, and other optoelectronic modules.