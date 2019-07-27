SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) Reaches $3.35 After 3.00% Down Move; Emcor Group (EME) Shorts Decreased By 2.1%

The stock of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 65,030 shares traded. SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) has declined 88.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SAEX News: 15/05/2018 – SAExploration Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr $3.79; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES DECREASED 80.9% TO $4.8 MLN FROM $25.4 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, SAE’S BACKLOG WAS $49.8 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Correct: SAExploration Holdings 4Q Loss $15.9M; 04/05/2018 – DJ SAExploration Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAEX); 15/05/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS – SAE CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE ALL OF PROJECTS IN BACKLOG ON MARCH 31, 2018 DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Buys Into SAExploration Holdings; 15/05/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SAE’S BACKLOG WAS $35.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 SAExploration Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $1.69; 15/03/2018 – SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CORPORATION FOR QUARTER WAS $1.69 PER DILUTED SHAREThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $14.37 million company. It was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $3.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SAEX worth $431,220 less.

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) had a decrease of 2.1% in short interest. EME’s SI was 876,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.1% from 895,700 shares previously. With 268,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)’s short sellers to cover EME’s short positions. The SI to Emcor Group Inc’s float is 1.56%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 237,264 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 8.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW

More notable recent SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SAExploration Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2019: SAEX,CQP,OSG – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SAExploration Soars Following Morgan Stanley Investment – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SAExploration Announces $60 Million of New Projects in Alaska and Southeast Asia – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAExploration Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $14.37 million. The Company’s seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters.

More notable recent EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site activities and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base activities support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold EMCOR Group, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,039 shares. 28,169 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 36,537 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 63,757 shares. Clark Estates stated it has 48,700 shares. Bogle Invest L P De holds 108,841 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 6,100 are held by Bailard. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 25,000 shares. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Company In reported 191,479 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 50 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 261,284 shares. 4,051 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).