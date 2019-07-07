SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Contrasting side by side

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -151.24 0.00 Tidewater Inc. 23 1.96 N/A -6.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -649.6% -95.4% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Volatility & Risk

SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.68. Competitively, Tidewater Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Tidewater Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Tidewater Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.5% and 82.9% respectively. 8.6% are SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Tidewater Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. 6.23% -10.5% -5.79% -26.94% -88.6% 91.44% Tidewater Inc. 1.46% -3.43% 8.33% -12.47% -30.21% 23.68%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tidewater Inc.

Summary

Tidewater Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.