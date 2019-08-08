SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -80.14 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a 2.75 beta, while its volatility is 175.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

TETRA Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.25 average price target and a 238.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAExploration Holdings Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.6% and 80.5% respectively. Insiders owned 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 73.8% stronger performance while TETRA Technologies Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

TETRA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.