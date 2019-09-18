SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -80.14 0.00 Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.90 N/A 0.12 12.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Profire Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.75 and it happens to be 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Profire Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Profire Energy Inc. are 8.9 and 6.4 respectively. Profire Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.6% and 49% respectively. Insiders held 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Profire Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Profire Energy Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.