SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -80.14 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.75 shows that SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Precision Drilling Corporation has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Precision Drilling Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Precision Drilling Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.53, which is potential 125.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 45.9%. Insiders owned 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision Drilling Corporation beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.