SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -151.24 0.00 Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.69 N/A 0.27 28.75

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -649.6% -95.4% Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.68 shows that SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Newpark Resources Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SAExploration Holdings Inc. Its rival Newpark Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 2.8 respectively. Newpark Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. 6.23% -10.5% -5.79% -26.94% -88.6% 91.44% Newpark Resources Inc. 0.93% -15.43% -16.63% -5.81% -26.02% 10.92%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Newpark Resources Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.