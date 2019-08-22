SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) Contrasting side by side

Since SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -80.14 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.09 N/A -15.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see SAExploration Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.75 beta means SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 175.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. McDermott International Inc. has a 3.14 beta and it is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SAExploration Holdings Inc. Its rival McDermott International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively McDermott International Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 150.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares and 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, McDermott International Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors McDermott International Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.