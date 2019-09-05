SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Contrasting side by side

Both SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -80.14 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 8 0.29 N/A 0.41 15.49

Demonstrates SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Keane Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Keane Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Keane Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Keane Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus price target and a 133.01% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.9% of Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Keane Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.