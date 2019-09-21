SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 32.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 7.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SAExploration Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.30% -56.50% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing SAExploration Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for SAExploration Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

The potential upside of the peers is 49.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SAExploration Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.75 shows that SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SAExploration Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.