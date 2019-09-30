SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Comparison side by side

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 3.18M -80.14 0.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 0.00 11.18M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 155,235,538.20% -527.3% -56.5% Geospace Technologies Corporation 81,486,880.47% -5.8% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.75 shows that SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Geospace Technologies Corporation which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Geospace Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAExploration Holdings Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.6% and 77.2% respectively. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.5%. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Geospace Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.