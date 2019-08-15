SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) Comparison side by side

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -80.14 0.00 C&J Energy Services Inc. 14 0.29 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, C&J Energy Services Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares and 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, C&J Energy Services Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

C&J Energy Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.